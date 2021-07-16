Not on the Beeb- Dr T -UK Medical Doctor- Experimental c19 'vaccines' and genocide

I will be posting videos from many sources. All these will be pieces of the puzzle. Subscribe. Share. I will weave the Truths that are hard to perceive, for all those who have eyes to see and ears to hear. I do not believe in be…

MORE

Note From VinGrimm

I will be posting videos from many sources. All these will be pieces of the puzzle. Subscribe. Share. I will weave the Truths that are hard to perceive, for all those who have eyes to see and ears to hear. I do not believe in being afraid. I believe in Love and compassion as the key to help all. Our people perish from a lack of knowledge and we must unite while there is still time.

Uploaded Videos are property of original creators and are being shared to promote discussion, freedom of speech, all credit for these videos is theirs. Please seek and subscribe to their channels and support them.

I may not agree with all views expressed by all the videos I post, Nor the creators of these videos agree with my final conclusions. Information must be shared and sat with, with critical thinking and within the heart. Logic tempered with compassion. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Brought to you by "Not on the Beeb"

Fact checking the science;

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/medicine-and-dentistry/superparamagnetic-iron-oxide-nanoparticle

http://www.chemicell.com/home/index.html