CENSORED — American Doctors Address COVID-19 Misinformation with Capitol Hill Press Conference — Jul

First published at 03:01 UTC on July 29th, 2020.
channel image

TruthBKnown

TruthBKnown

subscribers

Summary

According to America's Frontline Doctors, a treatment for Covid-19 was found a while ago:

• Their successful treatment dose is:
___• 200 mg Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) twice a day for five days
___• Zinc 50 (elemental) daily
• America'…

MORE
CategoryOther
SensitivityNormal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Get BitChute Membership

Playing Next

video image play 81 0:34

2015 Trump "The Island was a cesspool, just as Prince Andrew about it. He'll tell you about it."

TruthBKnown

1 week, 3 days ago

Related Videos

video image play 48 5:24

Covid 19 - Truth in 5 Minutes

2 weeks, 3 days ago

video image play 39 9:34

Covid911 - INSURGENCY

4 weeks ago

video image play 78 1:04:52

Stefan Molyneux - The Case Against China

2 months, 3 weeks ago

video image play 350 51:55

Dr. Erickson and Dr. Massihi Covid-19 press conference 1

3 months ago

video image play 156 12:27

DR. ERICKSON AND DR. MASSIHI COVID-19 PRESS CONFERENCE 2

3 months ago

video image play 102 1:14:23

Our Flat Earth Journey - Taboo Conspiracy ii

9 months ago

BitChute is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform. Creators are allowed to post content they produce to the platform, so long as they comply with our policies. The content posted to the platform is not reflective or representative of the views of Bit Chute Limited, its staff or owners. © 2017-2020 Bit Chute Limited, Oxford House, 12-20 Oxford Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1JB. United Kingdom. Company number 10637289.