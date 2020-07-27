TruthBKnown

MORE

Summary

According to America's Frontline Doctors, a treatment for Covid-19 was found a while ago:

• Their successful treatment dose is:

___• 200 mg Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) twice a day for five days

___• Zinc 50 (elemental) daily

• America's Frontline Doctors (AFD) are board-certified medical doctors

• AFD empower Americans to stop living in fear

• They bring light into a massive disinformation campaign

Sources and details below

Details

According to America's Frontline Doctors, "American life has fallen casualty to a massive disinformation campaign. We can speculate on how this has happened, and why it has continued, but the purpose of the inaugural White Coat Summit is to empower Americans to stop living in fear."

"If Americans continue to let so-called experts and media personalities make their decisions, the great American experiment of a Constitutional Republic with Representative Democracy, will cease."

• Hosted by the organization America’s Frontline Doctors

• Group founded by Dr. Simone Gold, a board-certified physician and attorney

• Featured Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC)

• Frontline medical doctors

• Event was organized and sponsored by the Tea Party Patriots

Compendium of HCQ Studies

"The safety of HCQ is irrefutable. The evidence supporting HCQ efficacy against Covid-19 is also overwhelming. All negative HCQ studies have used either: too much, used it alone (it needs Zinc), or used it late (it should be early.) The treatment dose is 200 mg HCQ twice a day for five days + Zinc 50 (elemental) daily. The prophylactic dose is 400 mg HCQ weekly + Zinc 50 (elemental) daily. (There are studies right now to see if HCQ 200 mg. weekly is sufficient.) This is very low dose. (The usual dose of HCQ in Lupus, Rheumatoid Arthritis is 400 mg. daily for years.) There are telemedicine physicians who are aware of the facts and if you are concerned about this, please see one. It is also over the counter in many places in the world including Indonesia and most of South America."

View or download the PDF file

• Original https://drive.google.com/file/d/1l6y3L_KGb1ilMW0FaP4VZsd7WvX2IU3z/view?usp=sharing

• Mirror 1 https://anonfiles.com/B5t2G8I1o0/AAA_ebook_Medical_Studies_Support_MDs_Prescribing_Hydroxychloroquine_for_Early_Stage_COVID_-americasfrontlinedoctors.com-_pdf

• Mirror 2 https://web.archive.org/web/20200728171846/https://drive.google.com/file/d/1l6y3L_KGb1ilMW0FaP4VZsd7WvX2IU3z/view?usp=sharing

• Mirror 3 https://archive.md/n8D6M

I suggest this, download now this file above and create more mirrors before it is somehow censored or blocked. To encourage the authors to create more free content, include attribution to https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com Who are the original authors. Assuming that doing all of the above is within your local laws.

Attribution

The author of this video is America's Frontline Doctors:

• Website https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com

___• Archived website at https://archive.md/WzsDA

• Show your support by signing up at https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/sign-up

• Contact them at [email protected]

• Twitter https://twitter.com/drsimonegold

• Their video was censored by YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oaX8-JbaacE

• Archived censored Youtube video page at https://archive.md/WbKXY

This video was recorded by Breitbart News :

• Website https://www.breitbart.com

• News https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/07/27/facebook-censors-viral-video-of-doctors-capitol-hill-coronavirus-press-conference/

• Archived news https://archive.md/yaNYK

More

More videos from the summit by America's Frontline Doctors

• Part 1. CENSORED — American Doctors Address COVID-19 Misinformation with Capitol Hill Press Conference — July 27th, 2020 https://open.tube/videos/watch/01213cc4-41ca-45f0-b376-26cd6e125809

• Part 2. America's Frontline Doctors Summit — July 27th, 2020 at https://open.tube/videos/watch/9fa65ea6-707b-45f6-8619-6dc53da62c02

• Part 3. America's Frontline Doctors Summit- Session 2 — July 27th, 2020 at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aX_Q1FaY9pI

