PEARSON SHARP JOURNALIST IN DOUMA ‘No chemical attack’

First published at 06:16 UTC on April 19th, 2018.
Pearson Sharp arrives in Syria and investigated the “Chemical attack”. His findings are shocking, but are also backed up by other international reporters.

Pearson Sharp is An American journalist who gained access to the war-torn town of Douma, where the US, France and the UK charged that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons against civilians, says he found “no evidence” of a chemical weapons attack.

US Reporter in Douma: Nobody Heard or Saw Anything Like a ‘Chemical Attack’
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201804171063629688-us-rep

