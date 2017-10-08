HelpUsGrow

Putin Switches Alliance Trump Warns Of Storm Ahead

  Oct 08, 2017
In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest breaking news on the Harvey Weinstein case with connection with the Clintons and Obamas, the latest youtube algorithm changes and effect on other YouTubers like Casey Neistat and Phillip Defranco and much more important news from this week.

