Excerpt from AwakenWithJP LIVE Comedy Shows - https://awakenwithjp.com/pages/events Merch Here - https://awakenwithjp.com Podcast - https://apple.co/3fFTbPC

Klaus Schwab is bringing you the great reset. And not only will it be great, it’ll be a fantastic reset! The folks at the World Economic Forum are busy helping to protect you from climate change and disease. Yet some people still ask, is Klaus Schwab the most dangerous man in the World? Get the full picture along with everything they DON’T want you to know in this video!

Klaus Schwab is bringing you the great reset. And not only will it be great, it’ll be a fantastic reset! The folks at the World Economic Forum are busy helping to protect you from climate change and disease. Yet some people still ask, is Klaus Schwa…

Click to watch next video

Autoplay has been paused

Next video playing soon

Warning - This video exceeds your sensitivity preference!

To dismiss this warning and continue to watch the video please click on the button below.

Note - Autoplay has been disabled for this video.

Watch this video