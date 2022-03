Just a bit of fun. My friends and I were discussing John Lennon's song 'Imagine' and how its lyrics could easily reflect the plans of the New World Order. As a joke I decided to sing the track to the voice of Klaus Schwab.

My friend Zak liked it so much that we decided to turn it in to a music video!

Enjoy!