Must Watch Cyber Symposium - I hope you like this edit. I tried to find the actual film, so it wasn't just a camera pointed at a big screen, but it seems like this one is it. I can't believe it has come to this, but hopefully, we can expose all voter fraud going forward now. I guess we will find out pretty soon. Does anyone think we can get a true conservative in the Whitehouse who has a real America First mindset?

Must Watch Cyber Symposium - I hope you like this edit. I tried to find the actual film, so it wasn't just a camera pointed at a big screen, but it seems like this one is it. I can't believe it has come to this, but hopefully, we can expos…

Click to watch next video

Autoplay has been paused

Next video playing soon

Warning - This video exceeds your sensitivity preference!

To dismiss this warning and continue to watch the video please click on the button below.

Note - Autoplay has been disabled for this video.

Watch this video