The Last American Vagabond

"The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of." - Edward Bernays from the book "Propaganda" in 1928

Much has changed over the last few years, some very erratic and unexpected shifts in perception. For a time it seemed as though progress was being made. People were discussing topics that were once only whispered in dark corners for fear of being cast out from their circles, deemed a theorizer of conspiracies. But just as quickly as these topics were brought to light, Americans were bedazzled by the "anti-establishment” candidates of the 2016 election. Even many preaching the evils of the current system where once again woven back into the fold of the two-party paradigm, allowing them to think they had finally won, not realizing they had fallen victim to the classic bernaysian manipulation that once fooled the past generations, who were balked at for there naivety by those now emphatically cheering for the State.

Was this all part of the plan? Were we led to believe that long-told lies were finally being exposed, only to lull the masses back into a state of subservience and blind patriotism? How would that even be done? What type of massive control structure would be needed to execute such a manipulation? Is that even possible?

Here to discuss this and much more is James Corbett of www.CorbettReport.com.

Bitcoin Donations:

http://thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation/

(17behMvnhmEF5kR7bZ9wkvSAB1vLowCcaW)

James Corbett:

https://www.corbettreport.com/

https://twitter.com/corbettreport

James Corbett: How To REALLY Defeat Globalism

https://www.corbettreport.com/how-to-really-defeat-globalism/

James Corbett: 9/11: ..